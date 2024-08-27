Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 282,476 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,476 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $33,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
VGIT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $60.13. 1,165,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,953. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
