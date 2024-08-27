Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 21,460 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

