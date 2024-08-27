Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 3,171,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,656. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.