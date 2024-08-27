Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $35,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,403. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

