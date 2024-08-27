Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. 2,818,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

