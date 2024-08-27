Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,767. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

