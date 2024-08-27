Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $126.34. 205,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,282. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

