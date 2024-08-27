Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 22,118 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock remained flat at $109.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,838. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

