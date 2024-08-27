Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 25,023 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 866.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,200. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.54.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

