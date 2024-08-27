Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,053 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,594. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.69.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

