Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,074 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 147,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,634 shares of company stock worth $8,874,690 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,185. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.86, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

