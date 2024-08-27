Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 92,745 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,745 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 48,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,060. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

