Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,456 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $36,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 629.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGK stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,206. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.81 and a 200-day moving average of $295.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

