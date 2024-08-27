Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,098 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $29,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,033. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $119.73. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

