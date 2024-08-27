Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon Sells 16,788 Shares

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christelle Gedeon sold 16,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$140,253.67.

Shares of TSE WEED traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.52. The firm has a market cap of C$634.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

