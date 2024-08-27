Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.55. 4,720,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.98.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

