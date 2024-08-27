Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 687.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 250,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,776. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

