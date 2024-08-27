Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Capri were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 328,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.