Cardano (ADA) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and $310.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.89 or 0.04134763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00040381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,052,438 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

