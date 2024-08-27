Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the July 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

About Carlsberg A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.