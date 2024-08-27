Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 9,186 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,433,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,929,910.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Stock Up 0.5 %

CVNA traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,380. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $159.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after buying an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

