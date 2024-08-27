Catalina Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,122,141 shares of company stock valued at $991,938,411. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $952.74. 2,063,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $886.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $813.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

