Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.36

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 1256730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

