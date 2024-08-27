Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $71.29 Average PT from Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.29.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSR. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on Centerspace
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace
Centerspace Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CSR opened at $74.18 on Monday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.
Centerspace Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centerspace
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.