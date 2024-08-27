Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $71.29 Average PT from Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSR. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 4.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSR opened at $74.18 on Monday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

