Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE remained flat at $44.96 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Insider Activity

About Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,715.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.