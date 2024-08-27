CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGON. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 811.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 386,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,828,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,912,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGON traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 338,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. CG Oncology has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

