CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 392000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

CHAR Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

