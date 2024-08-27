Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.62. 4,824,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

