Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 686.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CFG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.