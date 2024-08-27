ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 1,585.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at $269,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. 4,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

