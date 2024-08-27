CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) vs. Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Head to Head Survey

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Allakos N/A -99.88% -73.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and Allakos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -1.41 Allakos N/A N/A -$185.70 million ($2.45) -0.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allakos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Allakos shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Allakos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and Allakos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Allakos 1 2 2 0 2.20

Allakos has a consensus target price of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. Given Allakos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allakos is more favorable than CNBX Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats Allakos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome. The company is also developing various drug candidates, including PLP-33 for the treatment of lateral spreading or sessile, and colorectal polyps during colonoscopy; BRST-33 to treat breast cancer; MLN-33 for the treatment of Melanoma; and PRST-33 to treat prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer; and Cannabics CDx, an ex-vivo drug sensitivity test. The company was formerly known as Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2022. CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company is a subsidiary of Cannabics Inc.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

