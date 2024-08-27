Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 1621842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock valued at $581,682,074 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $307.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

