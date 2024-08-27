Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 0.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.31. Approximately 3,121,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,930,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock worth $581,682,074. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

