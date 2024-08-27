CompoSecure (CMPO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2024 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $11.50 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – CompoSecure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – CompoSecure is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 508,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,221. The stock has a market cap of $944.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,618 in the last ninety days. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth $130,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

