ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Reduced by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

