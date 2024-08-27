Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Up 923.1% in August

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 923.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

CNRFF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

See Also

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

