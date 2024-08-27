Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Up 923.1% in August

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 923.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
CNRFF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.