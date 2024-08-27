Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 23.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Stryker by 119.2% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 11,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.29. The company had a trading volume of 966,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,137. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

