Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after buying an additional 928,841 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock worth $4,764,829 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 16,474,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,887,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

