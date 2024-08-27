Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. 115,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 239,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.44 million and a PE ratio of -20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.09.
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
