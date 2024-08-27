Costain Group (LON:COST) Price Target Raised to GBX 105

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Costain Group Stock Performance

COST remained flat at GBX 105 ($1.38) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 967,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.07. The company has a market capitalization of £292.39 million, a PE ratio of 956.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.62. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.41).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

