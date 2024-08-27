Costain Group (LON:COST) Price Target Raised to GBX 105

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Costain Group Stock Performance
COST remained flat at GBX 105 ($1.38) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 967,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.07. The company has a market capitalization of £292.39 million, a PE ratio of 956.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.62. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.41).
Costain Group Company Profile
