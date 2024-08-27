Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $925.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

COST traded up $15.46 on Tuesday, reaching $907.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,566. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $533.12 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $851.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $790.20. The company has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

