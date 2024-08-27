Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

