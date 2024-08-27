Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of CTRYY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.25.
About Country Garden
