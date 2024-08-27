Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 166,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,684. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.47. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

