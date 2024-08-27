Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.22. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 232,614 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 56.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 273,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cronos Group by 204.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,094.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Articles

