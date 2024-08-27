crvUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.37 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $76.63 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 76,767,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,745,859 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 77,356,257.0371171. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99891966 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $14,961,973.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.