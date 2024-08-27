crvUSD Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $76.73 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 76,856,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,856,402 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 77,356,257.0371171. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99891966 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $14,961,973.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

