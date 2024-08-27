CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 718.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Up 1.4 %

CSX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 10,397,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,735,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.