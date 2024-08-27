CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,089,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,487,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

