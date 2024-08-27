CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 113,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.59. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CTS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,280,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in CTS by 3.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CTS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in CTS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in CTS by 160.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.