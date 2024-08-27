CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
CTS Price Performance
Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 113,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.59. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CTS
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CTS
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.