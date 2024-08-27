CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,944,000 after buying an additional 4,729,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. 9,614,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,169. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

